Dibbs Technology develops real estate marketplace app for Android and iOS

NEWPORT – Dibbs Technology announced the launch of its construction and real estate bidding, buying and selling app for Android and iOS smartphones.

“I was tired of spending countless hours trying to find the best quote for my projects; this is what inspired me to create Dibbs,” said co-founder and CEO Luke Fleury, a real estate developer and general contractor.

The app will allow homeowners, contractors, suppliers and others to find the people they want to work with and projects they want to work on.

“Users can compete, win bids and complete transactions using our built-in payment services,” Dibbs co-founder and Chief Operating Officer Case Olszewski said in a statement. “Our marketplace is built to improve infrastructure, increase construction sales and provide access to more jobs.”

Dibbs was founded on the idea that finding materials for a project should be efficient and affordable, providing unique customization. Searching and contacting various sellers often requires multiple searches if a project has more than one aspect, Fleury said.

Dibbs, headquartered in Newport, plans to launch the app in Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts at the end of February, Fleury said.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.