PBN summit: Diversity, equity and inclusion in workplaces may face big test in 2025  

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

WARWICK – Proponents of diversity, equity and inclusion policies in the private sector fear a simmering pushback to their work could be accelerating, putting companies in a position to either double down or dial back. That’s according to participants in a panel discussion at Providence Business News’ 2024 Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Summit and Awards

WARWICK – Proponents of diversity, equity and inclusion policies in the private sector fear a simmering pushback to their work could be accelerating, putting companies in a position to either double down or dial back.

That's according to participants in a panel discussion at Providence Business News’ 2024 Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Summit and Awards program that took place Thursday at Crowne Plaza Providence-Warwick. The panelists said changing political and social dynamics should cause executives to be even bolder in 2025 and beyond in order to continue what they argued has been real progress in Rhode Island.

Moderated Kevin Matta, board president for Diversity and Inclusion Professionals and senior director of people & culture for United Way of Rhode Island Inc., began the discussion by acknowledging that DEI has come “under attack” in certain quarters, with many companies deciding to “pull back their efforts.”

Indeed, a poll last month from the Pew Research Center showed that while a slim majority of workers still agree that increasing DEI in the workplace “is mainly a good thing,” the percentage is down to 51% from the 56% who agreed in February 2023. And the share of workers who disagreed has increased five percentage points to 21%.

While Rhode Island may be a safer venue for DEI initiatives than more politically conservative states, giving companies “a privilege to be bold,” Matta has also heard increasing concerns from companies “finding it difficult to explain why equity matters.”

Shameen Awan, vice president of talent management and DE&I assistant vice president at Amica Mutual Insurance Co., has also noticed a creeping “anxiety” among DEI stakeholders. But Rhode Island’s smallness creates greater opportunity for networking and inter-organizational “synergy" among DEI departments, she said.

Talia Brookshire, Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island’s chief diversity officer, said one response tactic may rest on semantics. She has seen some companies opt to rebrand their DEI departments with more pedestrian phrasing, adding words such as “accessibility."

“But we are still doing the same work,” she said.

However, Brookshire believes that others may instead choose to capitalize on perceived blowback by implementing a desired scale-down of DEI.

“They might have been looking for a reason to do so,” she said.

Carolyn Belisle, vice president of corporate responsibility at Blue Cross & Blue Shield Rhode Island, said the health care giant relies on data-driven approaches to bolster DEI work, which is still a “core pillar” of its mission given that underprivileged communities often face greater health care challenges and financial hurdles anyway.

One example is using self-reporting surveys to collect more detailed demographics of patients.

“How can we take that information to make smarter decisions?” she asked. “Because the systems that were created were done so leaving a lot of folks behind.”

In response, Myra Coufal, Amgen Rhode Island's chief of inclusion and belonging, believes the state should embrace its traditionally “welcoming” posture toward undocumented immigrants, for example.

“We are a sanctuary environment,” she said.

Whichever direction Rhode Island companies choose regarding equity policies, Brookshire cautioned against using anecdotal narratives as evidence that DEI no longer has the support it enjoyed in previous years.

As with any subject, she said, “it depends on who you’re asking."

“But we've got a lot of work to do,” she said.

Also on Thursday, 16 honorees – 14 organizations and two individuals – were recognized by PBN for their commitment to promoting and enhancing diversity and inclusion in the workplace in the 2024 Diversity Equity & Inclusion Awards program.

Justin D. Bibee, assistant director for Dorcas International Institute of Rhode Island, was named the 2024 Diversity Champion by PBN. Tina Guenette, founder and CEO of Real Access Motivates Progress, was named the 2024 Editor’s Choice – Advocacy award winner.

A special publication profiling each honoree will be published Friday as part of PBN’s Dec. 6-19 print and digital editions.

The 14 organizations that were recognized for their efforts in diversity and inclusion were:

Accounting: CliftonLarsonAllen LLP

Financial Services: Webster Bank N.A.

Government: City of Pawtucket

Health Care – Small Company: Revive Therapeutics Services

Health Care – Large Company: Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island

Health Care – Enterprise Company: CVS Health Corp.

Insurance: Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Manufacturing: Amgen Rhode Island

Not-for-profit: AAA Northeast

Professional Services: City Personnel

Quasi-Government: R.I. Housing and Mortgage Finance Corp.

Social Services Agency – Less Than 150 Employees: United Way of Rhode Island Inc.

Social Services Agency – More Than 150 Employees: Family Service of Rhode Island

Utility: Rhode Island Energy

Amgen, Amica, CLA, CVS and R.I. Housing are repeat winners of the Diversity Equity & Inclusion Awards program.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. is a presenting sponsor of PBN’s 2024 Diversity Equity & Inclusion Awards and Summit program. Amgen Rhode Island, Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island, CBIZ Inc., Brown University Health and Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island are the partner sponsors.

(Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com)

And panelists expressed concerns that the tide of public opinion and workplace culture may become less sympathetic to their goals, along with changes in federal policy ushered in with the Donald Trump administration that might threaten minority communities.The panel also included Neenee Shin, CBIZ Inc. director of diversity, equity and inclusion.