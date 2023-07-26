DLT’s Registered Apprenticeship program gets $353K federal boost

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Department of Labor and Training will receive a $353,679 State Apprenticeship Expansion grant from the U.S. Department of Labor, Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., announced Wednesday.

The federal funding will be used to expand the DLT’s Registered Apprenticeship program, an employer-driven model that provides an effective way for employers to recruit, train and retain highly skilled workers.

As an “earn and learn” strategy, Registered Apprenticeship offers job seekers immediate employment that offers advancement along a career path and a nationally recognized credential. Apprenticeships pay participants from Day 1, with training wages progressing as apprentices learn skills.

“This is a win for young people looking to earn while they learn, for employers who are looking to hire skilled, well-trained workers, and for growing the state’s workforce,” Reed said in a statement. “This infusion of federal dollars will help train more workers in a variety of fields as the state gears up to build the major infrastructure projects that Congress provided funding for over the last two years.”

The Registered Apprenticeship opportunities span multiple industries, including construction, health care, information technology and cybersecurity, tourism, and hospitality, as well as 48 professions, including bricklayer, carpenter, IT help desk technician, and tool and die maker, according to the DLT.

More information can be found here.