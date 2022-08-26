Do concerns about parking deter you from patronizing businesses located in downtown Providence?

Parking has always been a source of complaints in Providence. For people accustomed to driving to a suburban shopping plaza, they’re used to finding a spot near the front door of the store and not having to pay for the privilege.

The experience can be different for those who visit downtown Providence and adjoining neighborhoods. Many spots are metered, others are in garages and a lot of spots require a little walking to the final destination.

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed things somewhat, according to city officials and some business owners. Because companies are allowing remote work, the lack of office workers has left more spots available, some say.

Others disagree and fear that the new residential and office buildings would worsen what some see as an increasing problem of parking scarcity, notably because some of the newly proposed developments don’t include much on-site parking.

