Do promised benefits from a proposed medical-waste treatment plant in West Warwick outweigh potential negatives?

MedRecycler-RI wants to build a medical-waste treatment plant West Warwick. Up to 70 tons of blood, needles and other medical human and animal waste would be shipped in daily, shredded, dried and treated at high heat using a process known as pyrolysis, which breaks down the waste into gas that can be burned for electricity.

More than 270 people attended a virtual public hearing hosted by the R.I. Department of Environmental Management on March 15. Most of the comments opposed the project due to health and safety concerns.

But the company’s New Jersey-based parent and proponents say those concerns are unwarranted and also ignore the project’s benefits to the state and local community, including new jobs, tax revenue and power generation.

The state has two other medical-waste facilities. Both were approved more than 20 years ago.

