Do you agree with President Joe Biden that the COVID-19 pandemic is essentially over?

In a recent appearance on CBS’ “60 Minutes,” President Joe Biden controversially declared that, “[The COVID-19] pandemic is over.”
He also acknowledged in the interview that the virus remains a problem in the U.S.
Both the U.S. government and the World Health Organization continue to call the pandemic a public health emergency.
In Rhode Island, health officials say more than 900,000 people are fully vaccinated, which equals 85% of residents.
From Sept. 11-17, confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 1,714, with six new deaths, according to the health officials.
