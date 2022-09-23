Do you agree with President Joe Biden that the COVID-19 pandemic is essentially over?

COVID-19 VACCINES will be made available for children ages 6 months to 5 years old in Rhode Island next week. / AP FILE PHOTO/MATT ROURKE
NEW BIVALENT booster doses that target two strains of COVID-19 are now available in Rhode Island. / AP FILE PHOTO/MATT ROURKE

In a recent appearance on CBS’ “60 Minutes,” President Joe Biden controversially declared that, “[The COVID-19] pandemic is over.”

He also acknowledged in the interview that the virus remains a problem in the U.S.

Both the U.S. government and the World Health Organization continue to call the pandemic a public health emergency.

In Rhode Island, health officials say more than 900,000 people are fully vaccinated, which equals 85% of residents.

From Sept. 11-17, confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 1,714, with six new deaths, according to the health officials.

