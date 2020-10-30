Do you feel Providence is safe enough to come to the city to shop or eat?

LEMONADE FROM LEMONS: COVID-19 has curbed traffic and customers on Providence’s Federal Hill but restaurants there such as Ristor­ante II Massimo have fought back with Al Fresco On The Hill. / COURTESY FEDERAL HILL COMMERCE ASSOCIATION
OUTDOOR DINING has helped some Federal Hill restaurants stay open during the pandemic but they worry whether customers will keep coming when the weather turns cold. /COURTESY FEDERAL HILL COMMERCE ASSOCIATION

An Oct. 20 rally in Providence to demand justice for a city man seriously injured in a moped crash resulted in at least 19 arrests and one police officer injured, police said. The demonstrators believe a police officer was involved in the man’s injury.

Such public demonstrations and protests have increased in the capital city in recent months, as they have around the nation. Many have been in response to national calls for more police accountability in the use of force in making arrests.

While many of the local protests have been peaceful, others have led to arrests and destruction of property. The latter have contributed to a growing uneasiness among some downtown business owners already struggling to attract customers in an ongoing pandemic.

They are also concerned about a recent increase in some crimes in the city.

