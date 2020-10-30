An Oct. 20 rally in Providence to demand justice for a city man seriously injured in a moped crash resulted in at least 19 arrests and one police officer injured, police said. The demonstrators believe a police officer was involved in the man’s injury.

Such public demonstrations and protests have increased in the capital city in recent months, as they have around the nation. Many have been in response to national calls for more police accountability in the use of force in making arrests.

While many of the local protests have been peaceful, others have led to arrests and destruction of property. The latter have contributed to a growing uneasiness among some downtown business owners already struggling to attract customers in an ongoing pandemic.

They are also concerned about a recent increase in some crimes in the city.

- Advertisement -

Do you feel Providence is safe enough to come to the city to shop or eat? Yes, I would do so without hesitation Yes, but not at night No, there needs to be a bigger police presence, especially downtown No, primarily because of COVID-19 I don’t know Results Vote