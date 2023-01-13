Do you support President Joe Biden’s ongoing efforts to lower or eliminate student debt for millions of Americans?

THE BIDEN administration is proposing a new student loan repayment plan that would have lower monthly payments, make loan forgiveness easier and ensure unpaid interest will not be added to a borrower’s loan balance. / COURTESY SALVE REGINA UNIVERSITY

President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive up to $20,000 of student debt for millions of Americans is mired in legal challenges.

But his administration on Jan. 10 formally proposed a separate plan that would have lower monthly loan payments, make loan forgiveness easier and ensure unpaid interest will not be added to a borrower’s loan balance.

U.S. Education Department officials called the new plan a “student loan safety net.”

But critics called the proposal a too-costly handout, given a price tag the Biden administration estimated at nearly $138 billion over a decade.

