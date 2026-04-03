Does Rhode Island need a multiyear primary care transformation plan with measurable goals and annual public reporting?

The Centurion Foundation’s recent purchase of financially ailing Roger Williams Medical Center and Our Lady of Fatima Hospital has at least for now averted one looming crisis in the state’s health care system.

But the system is still plagued by a critical shortage of primary care workers fueled by physician retirements and burnout, lower health care payment reimbursement rates than neighboring states and related hospital staffing shortages.

Individual state and hospital leaders, including Gov. Daniel J. McKee, have offered up plans in recent years to help improve the system’s fiscal health and boost access to care across the state. None have taken hold yet.

Some panelists at PBN’s April 2nd health care summit said the state would benefit from a multiyear plan to transform primary care that included annual public reporting.

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