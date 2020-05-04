Donated iPads allow parents to visit NICU patients

PROVIDENCE – Parents of patients in Women & Infants Hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit are now able to visit with their babies virtually.

A donation of three iPads from Project Sweet Peas, a Rhode Island-based nonprofit, allows nurses to help parents see and talk to their babies during virtual visits.

The iPads allow for safe interaction during the COVID-19 pandemic, and have been well-received by parents, said Melissa O’Donnell, director of patient and family experience at Women & Infants.

“I was recently present for a mom having a virtual visit with her baby and the mom was just thrilled. The bedside nurse did an amazing job of positioning the iPad so she could optimally see the baby, and she explained how the baby was doing and answered [the mother’s] questions just as if she was standing next to her,” O’Donnell said. “In this case, the baby opened her eyes in response to hearing her mother’s voice. It was amazing and truly heartwarming.”

- Advertisement -

In response to the COVID-19 crisis, Women & Infants’ NICU patients are allowed two visitors who may come to the unit once a day after undergoing a health screening.

“The pandemic has added many additional barriers for parents and caregivers [such as restrictions on visitation]. Now, more than ever, our services are vital to support the bond between parents and their baby,” said Corin Nava, Project Sweet Peas co-founder and treasurer. “For those who may not be able to physically be at their child’s bedside, we hope that these iPads can provide a link for these families until they can be physically reunited.”