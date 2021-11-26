Don’t allow state workers a money grab

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

On the surface, a tentative contract agreement allowing unionized state workers up to $3,000 if they’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19 appears to be a money grab. Why Gov. Daniel J. McKee’s administration agreed to the incentive is unclear because his office has declined to comment. The union, AFSCME Council 94, is expected to vote on…