Don’t hoard knowledge

Taking over AA Sign & Awning was humbling in more ways than one. I came in as one of the youngest people on the team, in a company with nearly 80 years of history. Many here have been in this industry longer than I’ve been alive. On top of that, I’m still learning Rhode Island itself – the people, the quirks, the way business flows. But this experience has been a powerful reminder that leadership is never really about you. It’s about the people you have the privilege to develop. Coming from the U.S. Navy, where my last tour was teaching at the Supply Corps School in Newport, I had a front-row seat to both exceptional and cautionary examples of leadership. The best leaders I saw didn’t hoard knowledge or rule by authority. They poured into people. They created environments where everyone understood why their work mattered, felt respected and grew into bigger roles. That’s what I strive for here. How do you develop people when you’re still learning yourself? It starts with honesty. I’ve been upfront with our team about what I know and what I don’t. I’ve also been intentional about listening, asking questions and showing appreciation for the hard-earned expertise around me. We’ve focused on training young employees so they can learn a skilled trade and build a future – not just punch a clock. At the end of the day, leadership is a privilege to help people become better – at their craft, for their families, for themselves.