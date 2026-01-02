Don’t try to go it alone

Too often, businesses believe the only way to expand capacity is to hire more staff or build new internal programs. But there’s a powerful, overlooked alternative, one that is more cost-effective, more collaborative and often more impactful: leaning into the community around you. In a time when budgets are tight and expectations are high, strategic partnerships can become an organization’s greatest competitive advantage. Community groups, nonprofits, educational institutions and even peer businesses can fill critical gaps and accelerate innovation in ways a single team cannot. And whether you’re leading a large organization or a small business, the need for shared expertise and connection is the same. A few lessons I’ve learned:  Borrow expertise before buying it. Local ecosystems matter. Chambers, colleges and community-based organizations offer training, facilitation, mentorship and programming that many businesses try to build from scratch.  Expand capacity through collaboration. Resource sharing can be a powerful tool. Instead of hiring a full-time specialist, partner with an organization already doing that work well, with shared training, templates, speakers, human resources guidance or peer best practices.  Engage your board and sponsors as partners, not just funders. They bring perspective, networks and real-world experience – they uncover solutions no budget line could buy.  Leadership today isn’t about having all the answers. It’s about knowing where to turn, who to collaborate with and how to make progress together. Every leader has a skill, a perspective, or an experience that can strengthen someone else’s work. When we show up for one another, we move farther, faster together.