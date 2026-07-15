Dorcas International Institute of R.I. appoints Julie Sullivan Owens to board

PROVIDENCE – Dorcas International Institute of Rhode Island has appointed Julie Sullivan Owens, CEO of Social Enterprise Greenhouse, to its board of directors, adding a leader in social entrepreneurship and economic development to the nonprofit’s governing body.

Dorcas International, which has provided services to refugees, immigrants and other vulnerable populations in Rhode Island for more than a century, announced the appointment June 22.

Owens has led Social Enterprise Greenhouse since 2022. The Providence-based organization supports social entrepreneurs and mission-driven businesses working to address challenges such as economic opportunity, healthcare access and environmental sustainability. According to the organization, it has supported more than 3,500 social entrepreneurs during the past 25 years.

Before joining Social Enterprise Greenhouse, Owens spent more than two decades as a consultant helping healthcare organizations across the country pursue strategic growth and community impact initiatives.

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Dorcas International CEO Milagro Sique said Owens’ background aligns with the organization’s mission of helping individuals and families achieve self-sufficiency.

“We are thrilled to welcome Julie to our board of directors,” Sique said in a statement. “Her extensive experience leading mission-driven organizations, fostering innovation, and creating pathways to economic opportunity aligns closely with Dorcas International’s vision.”

Owens said she looks forward to supporting the organization’s work throughout Rhode Island.

“I am honored to join the board of directors of Dorcas International,” Owens said. “The organization’s work creates meaningful opportunities for individuals and families to thrive while helping build a more just, equitable, and resilient Rhode Island.”

In addition to her role at Social Enterprise Greenhouse, Owens has been active in initiatives focused on entrepreneurship and economic development. She has presented TEDx talks, served as a guest lecturer at Brown University and received several recent honors, including the Opportunity Champion Award from U.S. Rep. Gabe Amo in 2025, Providence Business News’ Leaders & Achievers Award in 2024, and Rhode Island Monthly’s Bannister Equity Award in 2024.

A resident of Barrington, Owens holds a bachelor’s degree from Stonehill College and an MBA from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management.

Veer Mudambi is the special projects editor of the Providence Business News, where he also covers the nonprofit and education beats. He can be reached at Mudambi@PBN.com.