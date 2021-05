Cicely Dove, BSW, MS, will take on the role of Chief Program Officer, Crisis & Shelter Services for Crossroads Rhode Island where she will oversee operations of Crisis Services including Housing Navigation, Coordinated Entry and Crossroads’ five emergency shelters, which provide more than 1,000 individuals and families with access to emergency services each year. Dove has been with Crossroads for twenty years, most recently as Vice President for Family Services.