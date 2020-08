Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

Adam Buck opened The Small Point Cafe Inc. nine years ago when a gathering place such as his, where people could chat or work for hours, was hard to find in downtown ­Providence. Because of that, Small Point became a popular spot along Westminster Street. But as with so many things, the cafe has been…