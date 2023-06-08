Dutch colonial sells for $905K in Pawtucket’s biggest home sale of 2023

PAWTUCKET – A two-story Dutch colonial recently sold for $905,000, making it the biggest home sale in the city so far this year and the second-most-expensive home sale on record in the community, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty.

The property is located at 32 Kenilworth Way in the Oak Hill neighborhood, close to the East Side of Providence and Blackstone Boulevard Park. The single-family home contains three bedrooms, three full bathrooms and one half-bathroom.

Mott & Chace cited the Rhode Island Multiple Listing Service when deeming the home sale the second-most-expensive residential real estate transaction in city history.

The biggest price paid for a single-family home in Pawtucket was in 2022 when a Cape Cod-style house at 52 Capwell Ave. sold for $957,900 in a deal that was also facilitated by Mott & Chace.

The 32 Kenilworth Way home was built in 1932 and features two sunrooms, period moldings and built-ins, a recently expanded primary suite and oak floors throughout the property.

The home, which has a brick veneer below the clapboard second-floor exterior, is fitted with a 19-unit solar panel array, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database. And the property also comes with an attached one-car garage.

The sellers in the deal were represented by Cherry Arnold, of Mott & Chace, and the buyers were represented by Carl Henschel, also of Mott & Chace.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the transaction, the property was sold by Meredith Walsh and Timothy Walsh and was purchased by Thomas Link and Annique Bigotte-Link, of Little Compton.

The home and the 0.16-acre lot that it stands on were most recently valued by Pawtucket assessors in 2021 as being worth a total of $508,200, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database.

