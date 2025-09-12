Dym finds value in working with art

By
-
OPEN FOR BIDS: Vallots Auctioneers founder Michael Dym with some of the art to be auctioned at his auction house in Providence. Dym started the business in New York City in 2003 but moved it to Providence in 2021.  PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
OPEN FOR BIDS: Vallots Auctioneers founder Michael Dym with some of the art to be auctioned at his auction house in Providence. Dym started the business in New York City in 2003 but moved it to Providence in 2021.  PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO

Michael Dym has always been drawn to all kinds of art, but not just making it. Before he could even walk, Dym would flip through his mother’s encyclopedia of art created by the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. The collection was on the only shelf in Dym’s home that he could reach as

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Unlocking Sales Tax Savings: What New England Manufacturers Need to Know

Manufacturers operating in Connecticut, Massachusetts, or Rhode Island, may have unknowingly paid sales and use…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display