East Providence building bought by Glencore Recycling for $4.8M

EAST PROVIDENCE – The U.S. branch of an international metal recycling company recently bought a 50,000-square-foot industrial facility in East Providence for $4.8 million, according to public records documenting the sale.

The manufacturing facility at 76 Commercial Way was recently sold by Natural Realty LLC to Glencore Recycling LLC, according to a copy of the warranty deed, a public record documenting the real estate transaction. The seller was represented by RI Real Estate Services.

Glencore already owns other properties on Commercial Way, including its 28,400-square-foot recycling center at 80 Commercial Way, according to public records. The company has an office at 41 Commercial Way.

Glencore states on its website that its East Providence facilities are dedicated to collecting samples and preparing samples of precious metal-bearing materials, which come from discarded items generated by the electronics industry. Glencore said all the materials gathered at the Rhode Island facility are later sent to the Horne Smelter in Quebec, the only copper smelter still operating in Canada.

Glencore International AG is based in Baar, Switzerland, with major operations in Canada, along with the U.S., South America, Africa and Asia. Glencore, founded in 1974, describes itself as one of the world’s largest diversified natural resource companies. In 2013, the company acquired Xstrata, which was the result of a merger between two major mining companies in Canada, Noranda Mines Ltd. and Falconbridge Nickel Mines Ltd., both of which date back to the 1920s.

Previously this year, MG Commercial Real Estate Services Inc. marketed 20,000 square feet of vacant space at the 76 Commercial Way building as being available for lease.

Another part of the building, Suite 1, has long been the home of Emmeci USA LLC, and the company continues to list the building as its American headquarters. Emmeci USA was founded about 25 years ago as U.S.-facing division of the international Emmeci Group, based in Italy, which has been a leading supplier of machines used to manufacture rigid cardboard boxes for gift and product packaging.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the recent property sale will impact Emmeci’s tenancy. A voicemail message left at the company’s office seeking comment was not returned as of deadline for this story.

The 76 Commercial Way property was most recently valued by East Providence assessors in fiscal year 2022 as being worth $2.41 million, according to an online database of property assessment records maintained by the town.

The one-floor industrial building was constructed in 1983 on a 3.45-acre lot, which includes 82,000 square feet of paved surface for parking.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer.