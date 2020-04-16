East Side brick colonial sells for $1.3M

PROVIDENCE – A brick colonial in the heart of the East Side sold recently for $1.3 million after just days on the market.

The property at 53 Stimson Ave. is situated on a one-way street with little through-traffic, according to a news release from Lila Delman Real Estate, which represented the seller.

The lot is fenced and occupies a corner. The house covers more than 4,100 square feet.

It features four bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms and a sunken living room. The house also features a finished basement.

