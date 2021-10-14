East Side home sale for $2.35M is highest in Providence in 2021

PROVIDENCE – In the biggest home sale in the city this year, a property on the East Side sold for $2.35 million recently, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented the buyers and sellers in the transaction.

The 5,700-square-foot Georgian revival home is located close to Blackstone Boulevard at 40-50 Channing Ave. The $2.35 million sale is the largest of the 51 single-family home sales in Providence this year that have sold for more than $1 million, Residential Properties said in an announcement about the sale.

The two-story property built in 1900 and since renovated features five bedrooms, five bathrooms and two fireplaces among 15 total rooms, according to city records.

With a slate hip roof, along with granite and bluestone steps that lead up to the building’s grand entrance, the home features a living room with floor-to-ceiling windows, a finished lower level with an oak bar and billiards room, and a second-floor guest apartment built within a former carriage house that also now houses a three-car garage, RPL said.

The home was last owned by John G. Picerne and Heather K. Picerne, trustees of the John G. Picerne and Heather K. Picerne Trust, according to public property records. It was sold to John E. Shekarchi, trustee of 4050 Channing Declaration of Trust, according to records.

