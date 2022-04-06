EforAll South Coast seeking applicants for Business Accelerator program

NEW BEDFORD – Entrepreneurship for All, or EforAll, South Coast is accepting applications for its Summer Business Accelerator program.

Applications are due May 12 by 5 p.m. and classes begin on July 12.

The business accelerator is a free, one-year program that is offered twice a year in communities that EforAll serves. Suitable applicants are those who seek to start a business or grow an existing business. The accelerator provides them with immersive business training, mentors and access to an extensive professional network.

Accelerator classes are held on Tuesdays from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. and on Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Program semifinalists will be announced May 19, with finalists announced June 3. The Summer Accelerator Entrepreneur Orientation will be held June 14, with mentor matching held on the week of June 27. Final presentations are on the week of Oct. 3.

EforAll South Coast is based at Groundwork! in New Bedford.

For more information on applying or on the program itself, call 833-336-7255, ext. 7202, or email soco@eforall.org.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.