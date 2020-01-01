Electric Boat offers manufacturing career-exploration sessions for women

WESTERLY – General Dynamics Electric Boat will offer a free, three-week trades program in February for women looking to learn more about careers in pipefitting, welding, electrical, sheet metal, machining or shipfitting.

The program, The Boat for Women, is sponsored by Real Jobs Rhode Island. It runs Tuesday and Thursday nights, from 5:30 to 8:30, from Feb. 4 to Feb. 20. A different trade is discussed each night.

The first three classes, pipefitting on Feb. 4, electrical on Feb. 6 and sheet metal on Feb. 11 will be held at the Westerly Education Center, 23 Friendship St., Westerly. The second three classes, welding on Feb. 13, shipfitting on Feb. 18 and machining on Feb. 20 will be held at the New England Institute of Technology, 2480 Post Road, Warwick.

For more information, contact Heather Lee at hlee@gdeb.com or at (401) 268-3469.

- Advertisement -

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.