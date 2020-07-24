Elorza’s ‘reparations’ idea faces hurdles

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

Providence Mayor Jorge O. Elorza’s commitment to racial reparations for Black and Indigenous residents has created more questions than answers. The recently signed executive order outlines a three-part program of “truth-telling” or education, reconciliation and reparations. But exactly what reparations would mean – direct payments, city programs, policy changes, or something else – and who…