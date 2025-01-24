Emma Peterson Named Partner at Chisholm Chisholm & Kilpatrick LTD

Emma Peterson joined CCK Law in 2014 and has been a dedicated advocate for veterans throughout her tenure. A graduate of Roger Williams University School of Law, Emma’s practice is focused on representing disabled veterans before the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), the Board of Veterans’ Appeals, and the United States Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims (CAVC). She also serves as Treasurer of the CAVC Bar Association and is an active member of the National Organization of Veterans Advocates (NOVA). Emma’s commitment to securing benefits for veterans is unparalleled, earning recognition for tenacity and compassion in her work.