Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

Tonya Harris | Rhode Island Coalition Against Domestic Violence executive director When I became the executive director of RICADV, I knew my life’s work had come full circle. My career path prepared me to lead the organization through these uncharted times. This has been a time for me to remember where I came from, stay…