Endurance Wealth Management ranked among top 100 financial advisory firms

PROVIDENCE – Endurance Wealth Management, which merged with Boston-based boutique investment advisory and wealth management firm Crestwood Advisors Group LLC earlier this month, has been named to the 2023 CNBC FA 100 ranking of top-rated financial advisory firms, Crestwood announced.

Endurance Wealth Management was ranked No. 91, and this is the firm’s first appearance on the list. The firm has been in business for 14 years and has 778 accounts under management with $1 billion in total assets under management, according to CNBC, which developed the list with assistance from data provider AccuPoint Solutions.

“I am honored to see Endurance Wealth Management, now a part of the Crestwood Advisors, recognized as one of the top-rated financial advisory firms in the 2023 CNBC FA 100 ranking,” J. Michael Costello, founder of Providence-based Endurance Wealth Management and who joined Crestwood as a managing partner, said in a statement. “Our commitment to providing exceptional wealth management services and helping clients navigate their financial journeys has been the cornerstone of our success, and we look forward to continuing to serve our clients with the highest level of excellence.”

More than 40,0000 registered investment adviser firms were considered by AccuPoint, and the top list recognizes the 100 firms that best help clients navigate their financial lives, according to a news release. In addition to survey results, AccuPoint considered data points in relation to regulatory/compliance record, years in business, number of certified financial planners, total assets under management and the number of states where the RIA is registered.

“This achievement is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our team, and I am incredibly proud to see our Providence team included in the 2023 CNBC FA 100,” Michael Eckton, CEO and managing partner of Crestwood Advisors, said in a statement. “We look forward to helping even more clients achieve their financial goals and guide them through complex financial landscapes in the years to come.”

Parsons Capital Management, another Providence firm, was ranked No. 6 on the 2023 list. The firm, which ranked No. 12 on last year’s list, has been in business for 30 years and has 1,734 accounts under management with $1.6 billion in total assets under management, according to CNBC.

No other firms in Rhode Island or Bristol County, Mass., made the list.

Full results can be found here.