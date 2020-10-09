Engage and stay flexible

By
-
Brian Britson  Amgen Rhode Island  site vice president  Brian Britson in August was named vice president of site operations for Amgen Inc.’s biomanufacturing site in West Greenwich. He succeeded Thomas Seewoester, who moved on to a new role with the California-based company. / COURTESY Amgen Rhode Island
Brian Britson  Amgen Rhode Island  site vice president  Brian Britson in August was named vice president of site operations for Amgen Inc.’s biomanufacturing site in West Greenwich. He succeeded Thomas Seewoester, who moved on to a new role with the California-based company. / COURTESY Amgen Rhode Island
In today’s environment, it is incredibly important to recognize how our world – and the workplace – is changing. Like many businesses, we have a large number of staff working at our manufacturing site, with a significant percentage of employees working remotely. More than ever, purposeful engagement remains imperative and flexibility is critical for business…

Subscriber Only

Subscribe with Providence Business News to keep reading.

Get unlimited access now for $1 for 4 weeks

Subscribe now for $1
Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display