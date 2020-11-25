Enrollment for United Way’s Good Neighbor Energy Fund now open

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island households facing financial challenges and needing heating assistance can now apply for the 2020-21 United Way of Rhode Island Good Neighbor Energy Fund.

United Way said eligibility for money from the fund is based on total household income not exceeding 300% of the federal poverty level. A four-person household is eligible to receive funding if their income does not exceed $78,600, United Way said, while a six-person household income cannot exceed $105,480.

Grants to individual households are determined by fuel type, United Way said, and the need will not exceed $650 per heating season. United Way also said households facing financial difficulty due to the COVID-19 pandemic or other crises should visit their local community action program agency to find out if they are eligible for the funding.

“Over the last couple of weeks, we have experienced colder temperatures and a resurgence of the coronavirus, so the opening of the fund to eligible households comes at a critical time for many of our neighbors,” said Cortney Nicolato, United Way CEO and president, in a statement.

Block Island Utility District, National Grid Rhode Island, Ocean State Power, Pascoag Utility District and Petro Home Services sponsor the fund. Donations to the fund are also being accepted through the fund’s designated website.

