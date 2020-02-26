Envision Named a “Top 10 Most Promising Digital Transformation Company” by CIOReview

Envision Technology Advisors is honored to announce that they’ve been named to the “10 Most Promising Digital Transformation Consulting/Services Companies – 2020” list by CIOReview. As part of this honor, Todd Knapp, Envision’s Founder and CEO, was interviewed and featured in a special Digital Transformation edition of the magazine.

The featured article highlights Envision’s mission to go beyond the Digital Transformation buzzword to transform platform, people, processes, and products in organizations of all shapes and sizes. According to Knapp, Envision has been at the Digital Transformation game for a long time: “We have always pushed for data liberation, employee agility, and modern communication and collaboration. These are all hallmarks of a winning Digital Transformation Strategy, but they’re also what we’ve delivered to our clients for over 20 years.”

This recognition is a testament to Envision’s commitment to helping their clients address challenges related to new workforce structure, growing industry competition, and the changing economy.

You can read the full feature on Envision Technology Advisors on the CIOReview website: bit.ly/2vfEqBks. You can also access the full list of companies honored by CIOReview here: bit.ly/38UgfHb.

- Advertisement -

About Envision Technology Advisors

Envision Technology Advisors provides a range of technology consulting services to the New England area and beyond. Envision’s specialties include digital transformation, cloud and managed services, cybersecurity, business continuity, infrastructure consulting, web development and more. With offices in Pawtucket, RI and the Greater Boston area, the company has been named a “Best Place to Work” for eleven straight years. For more information, visit www.envisionsuccess.net.