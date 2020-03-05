EpiVax announces collaboration on COVID-19 vaccine project

PROVIDENCE – EpiVax Inc. announced a collaboration with the University of Georgia’s vaccine expert Ted Ross, director, Center for Vaccines and Immunology, to accelerate its efforts to create a novel coronavirus vaccine to prevent the COVID-19 disease.

In an announcement Wednesday, the company also said that UGA and EpiVax have applied to the National Institutes for Health for additional funding for the project.

Ross’ lab already has already obtained the SARS-CoV-2 virus for testing. The virus causes the disease COVID-19 that has spread quickly across the globe, sickening thousands and killing many.

EpiVax said it prepared to develop a potential vaccine by creating computational “tools that identify the key regions of viral sequences that should be included in vaccines to keep individuals safe from infection, while excluding other sequences that make the vaccine less effective or safe.”

- Advertisement -

EpiVax said that its rapid analysis and vaccine design has proven successful in vaccine reengineering for Avian influenza in a previous collaboration with UGA and University of Massachusetts Medical School. That project was an NIH-funded program to address pandemic preparedness. The rapid analysis process was said to “likely boost the success of the COVID-19 vaccine candidate.”