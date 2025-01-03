Everybody’s Business: From coffee to cocktails, Caribe syrup is in the mix

Savannah Campbell, a Jamaican-American from New Jersey, could be found in the kitchen concocting barbecue recipes for family cookouts when she was just 12 years old. Eventually, Campbell, who has always been interested in cooking and creating recipes, found her way to Johnson & Wales University and its renowned culinary program. From there, she spent years working in restaurants and hotels. But as burnout, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, weighed on Campbell, she set her sights on launching her own business. Campbell relied on coffee to get her through the long hours in the kitchen. But she became bored with the repetitive flavors such as French vanilla, hazelnut and seasonal pumpkin spice. So, Campbell decided to make her own flavors. That’s when Caribe & Co. LLC was launched. The company specializes in simple syrups for coffees, cocktails, pancakes or any kind of recipe with flavors inspired by Campbell’s Caribbean heritage. “You can add these very important, beloved cultural flavors to a little bit of everything throughout your day – from coffee to cocktails at night,” Campbell said. The flavors are unique, including chocolate rum creme, habanero, sorrel and ginger, and Jamaican coconut drop. Campbell began Caribe & Co. in 2022 through Hope & Main, the nonprofit food incubator based in Warren. There she said she learned how to take her concept for flavored syrups to the market. “That was the catalyst for actually doing something about it,” Campbell said. “Before I had all these ideas, and I kind of threw them down and they kind of just fell by the wayside. But then I had somewhere that was like, ‘OK, these are the steps that you need to take in order to make this an official business.’ ” Campbell started by bringing her products to farmers markets in Rhode Island, where they were met with a mix of interest and confusion from customers. That’s when she realized she needed to provide some more education. She decided to start posting on social media every day. Months later, a video gained tens of thousands of views and other creators with hundreds of thousands of followers were reposting it. Not only did social media help with sales; it also helped educate people on her products. “There [are] people who I’m educating. There [are] people who are already utilizing these products, they’re looking for something kind of a little bit more elevated,” Campbell said. Campbell still brings her products to farmers markets but hopes to run her business primarily online and be in more retail locations and cafes soon. “I want to continue to represent flavors from the diaspora and have people make fun drinks at home, and to just keep expanding,” Campbell said.I don’t think racism is preventing minorities from starting businesses. Even though I didn’t grow up in Rhode Island, I know plenty of people from my hometown in [New] Jersey who had side hustles and small businesses, and I’m sure it’s the same here in Rhode Island. It’s a part of the resilience of [Black, Indigenous and people of color] communities: making it happen no matter what. I think some ever-present barriers that hinder the growth of minority-owned businesses include lack of funding, lack of opportunities, and systemic biases.Food and flavors unite people. Caribe & Co. highlights Caribbean-inspired flavors, and although we have a large population of Caribbean Americans who buy from the brand, we aren’t reliant on one group. I have the pleasure of interacting with people of all backgrounds at farmers markets and events, and most people are able to relate to a good cup of coffee or a nice cocktail (featuring one of our simple syrups, of course). I believe our business model is sustainable because it’s all-encompassing. Our flavored simple syrups have so many uses that they can fit the needs of any customer.There’s a conscious effort, by organizations such as Hope & Main, to create a space for diverse businesses to produce and showcase their cultural foods without compromise. Other organizations, such as the Anti-Robot Club marketplace and Haus of Codec marketplaces, focus on art, fashion and the businesses of creatives in the state – with the majority of vendors being a part of a minority group. I think publicizing and championing events supporting minority-owned businesses the same way it does with events like PVD Fest would show that the state is committed to fostering a more culturally diverse place to live and run a business. Also, ensuring these organizations have adequate access to funding to support their efforts is also very important.My business has experienced a huge increase in sales in the past few months – with sales increasing by 700%-plus overnight at times. With that said, funding such rapid growth requires a lot of capital. While I haven’t tried the traditional loan route, I have used Shopify capital loans and Quickbooks loans, where I can typically get funding in under two business days. While these loans aren’t long-term solutions, they’re working for my business right now. Historically speaking, I know minorities often experience bias and additional barriers when seeking funding, but because I haven’t tried that route yet, I can’t speak to any personal experiences.It would depend on the industry. For a minority-owned food or drink business, I would highly recommend Hope & Main. It … has a diverse and supportive community of food businesses. I’ve … gotten help with everything from licensing to references for product testing to design work to co-manufacturing. I’ve also benefited from help – i.e., grants, help filing my minority- and women-owned business certification – from the Rhode Island Black Business Association and would recommend other minority business owners reach out to them for assistance with a variety of topics.