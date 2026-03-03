Ex-Providence councilor wins $19M jury verdict in California

By
-
HELEN ANTHONY, a former Providence city councilor, has been awarded $19 million by a California jury after she was hit by a truck in a state park in June 2023. / COURTESY CITY OF PROVIDENCE
PROVIDENCE – A California jury has awarded almost $19 million to a former city councilor after she was struck by a van and severely injured in a state park in June 2023. A jury in Monterey County, Calif., determined last week the state was responsible when then-Providence city councilor Helen Anthony was struck and run

