Excel Academy applies to open mayoral academy in R.I.

PROVIDENCE – Excel Academy Charter Schools has applied to open a mayoral academy school in the state that would host roughly 2,100 students from K-12, the Massachusetts-based organization announced on Tuesday.

The school would host students from Providence, Central Falls and North Providence.

Mayoral academies in Rhode Island are a type of charter school that may be created by a mayor of any city or town within the state, acting by or through a nonprofit organization, according to the R.I. Department of Education.

The organization is currently looking to identify a facility in Providence, according to spokesman Bill Fischer. The approval process will include a series of RIDE hearings over the coming months.

Excel Academy in Massachusetts was founded in 2003 and serves students in East Boston and Chelsea. Nearly 80% of its students come from families with low incomes, with 60% of students having a first language other than English. The school also said that 20% of the student population qualifies for special education services. The organization currently operates four charter schools in Massachusetts.

“Over the last 17 years, our successful teaching philosophy has remained consistent: when a student has the support and tools to pursue a productive post-secondary pathway aligned with personal identity and values, it can fundamentally change their life trajectory,” said Owen Stearns, CEO of Excel Academy. “I am excited about the opportunity to be a part of a coordinated effort with parents in Rhode Island to improve students’ access to high-quality education options.”

The goal of Excel Academy Rhode Island will be to prepare students to succeed in high school and college, the organization said, adding that students at its Massachusetts academies consistently rank as top performers in the state based on the percentage of students that meet or exceed expectations on state exams.

“As mayor, I am constantly working to create new opportunities for North Providence residents and to find partners that will enhance our community,” said Charles Lombardi, mayor of North Providence. “ I see the establishment of the Excel Academy as a significant opportunity to access a high-quality education for students and families.”