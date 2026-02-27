Factories are finding ways to build a following on social media

By
-
ACTION: Composite manufacturer Moore Brothers Co. in Bristol uses social media to market its business. Floor technician and multimedia creator Jacob Rapoza, left, records computer numerical control programmer and operator Benjamin Calssen as he works on the CMS Ares 5 axis CNC Gantry machine. PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
ACTION: Composite manufacturer Moore Brothers Co. in Bristol uses social media to market its business. Floor technician and multimedia creator Jacob Rapoza, left, records computer numerical control programmer and operator Benjamin Calssen as he works on the CMS Ares 5 axis CNC Gantry machine. PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO

For Moore Brothers Co., a midsized fabrication and engineering manufacturer in Bristol, the factory floor isn’t just a place to build custom composite parts for marine and aerospace clients anymore. It’s also a stage for a digital audience. A quick glance at the company’s LinkedIn account shows sweeping drone shots of its 45,600-square-foot facility, sleek

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

GYN Health Through the Years: Why Open Conversations Matter at Every Stage of Life

Women’s health is not static. It evolves with us—through our teens, childbearing years, midlife, menopause,…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display