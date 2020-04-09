Fane Organization seeks ‘pause’ on Hope Point Tower deadlines

PROVIDENCE – The developer who hopes to build a luxury residential skyscraper in downtown Providence is seeking a “pause” of an unspecified time to allow the crisis associated with the COVID-19 pandemic to pass.

The Fane Organization has contacted the I-195 Redevelopment District Commission to seek a freeze on project timelines for the Hope Point Tower, according to a spokesman for the organization.

In a statement, spokesman Jim Malichowski said Jason Fane, president of the Fane Organization, is asking the commission to recognize that the pandemic is an unprecedented emergency that has significantly impacted normal commerce.

“This crisis was unforeseeable when project timelines were put in place,” Malichowski said. “Mr. Fane has been put into a position where he has had to ask for consideration.”

Fane is still committed to the project, he said, and will seek a set of new deadlines once the pandemic is over.

A spokeswoman for the I-195 commission could not be reached Tuesday for comment.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at macdonald@pbn.com.