FarSounder nets $175K NOAA grant

WARWICK – A recently awarded National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration grant will support FarSounder Inc.’s developing cloud-based, data-sharing technology.

Using the $174,971 phase one grant from NOAA’s Small Business Innovation Research fund, the Warwick-based underwater technology company is developing a cloud-based service that will allow FarSounder’s customers to share survey data across the company’s fleet and pool collected data.

The initiative will center on bathymetry, or studies focused on water depth and floors.

“FarSounder’s proposed technology for expanding bathymetry data tools aligns with NOAA’s goals of improving maritime navigational safety and enhancing our overall understanding of the ocean,” said Genevieve Lind, program manager of NOAA’s Small Business Innovation Research fund. “We look forward to seeing the impacts that this innovative project will bring.”

While FarSounder customers have already been submitting data to the company, said CEO Matthew Zimmerman, the new technology “will not only make these efforts easier for all involved parties” but “will open the opportunity to share and use this crowdsourced data to countless others.”

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.