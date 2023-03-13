Feast & Fettle opening first retail location

PAWTUCKET – East Providence-based meal delivery service Feast & Fettle is opening its first brick-and-mortar store at 727 East Ave. in Pawtucket.

The retail location, set to open around the end of March, will give customers the opportunity to buy pre-packaged meals in person.

“We want to serve our existing customers more conveniently and introduce our services to new customers,” said Carlos Ventura, chief executive officer and founder of Feast & Fettle.

Ventura said the store will be mostly a “grab ‘n go” location, offering customers a convenient, last-minute option for their lunch and dinner needs. The menu, similar to the one online, will change each week, offering a variety of options of entrees and sides. The store also has a liquor license, allowing customers to pair wines with meals.

“It’s something we’ve thought about for a long period of time,” Ventura said. “[We] always thought about moving into retail when we hit a certain scale.”

Founded in 2016, Feast & Fettle delivers home-cooked, locally prepared meals to Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut. It offers customers a variety of plans, based on the household size, dietary preferences and schedules. Serving 6,500 customers, the company currently employs 150 people.

The Pawtucket store, approximately 800 square feet according to Ventura, will include a space for customers to pick up their meals and a small seating area. Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week, the store will be managed by three Feast & Fettle employees.

And while dinner, which has been central to the company’s services since its launch, will continue to play a big role, Ventura said he expects the retail location will bring higher demand for lunches.

“We want to see where the demand is,” Ventura said. “It’s part of what’s exciting.”

