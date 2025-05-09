Feed lifelines for change

A strong belief in the power of mentorship has guided my journey and fuels my commitment to shaping the next generation of women leaders. Mentorship and networks aren’t just tools for advancement – they’re lifelines for empowerment and lasting change. True success isn’t about individual achievement. It’s about opening doors, lifting others and creating a legacy. We must remember our responsibility to reach back – to create space and clear paths for those following in our footsteps. I’ve witnessed the transformation that occurs when women are given the right opportunities, mentorship and support. When women lead, businesses thrive, communities flourish and economies grow. Representation matters – not just symbolically but structurally. It empowers a future without limitations and encourages workplaces to rethink what inclusive leadership looks like. These pillars are essential: •Leadership is lonely without strong relationships to lift us up. •It’s about guidance and growth. •It’s action – advocating, opening doors and making room at the table. •It’s preparation – building the skills and confidence to lead authentically. What can you do?Mentor someone. Be the advocate you once needed.Seek guidance. Own your seat at the table. Leadership isn’t just about climbing the ladder – it’s about making sure it’s strong and accessible for the next woman behind you. You have influence. Remember, lean into your network. Build it. Strengthen it. Be generous with it.