Fernandez wins ABA Foundation’s George Bailey Distinguished Service Award

PROVIDENCE – Paola Fernandez, senior vice president of community development for Centreville Bank, has been named the winner of the ABA Foundation’s 2023 George Bailey Distinguished Service Award, the American Bankers Association announced.

Fernandez, who will be honored at ABA’s Annual Convention in Nashville, Tenn., on Oct. 10, was recognized for her work and the relationships she’s cultivated to support underserved communities throughout Rhode Island and northeastern Connecticut.

Award nominations are accepted from banks of all sizes nationwide and reviewed by the foundation before a winner is selected.

Fernandez is the ninth recipient of the award, the foundation’s highest individual honor for a banker, which recognizes a non-CEO bank employee who demonstrates outstanding initiative, commitment to their customers and community, and the ability to inspire others, according to a news release.

Having been tasked with developing a formal and strategic plan for community giving when Fernandez joined Centreville Bank in 2018, she successfully launched the institution’s long-term philanthropic program and has since directed multimillion-dollar investments to underserved communities from the bank’s charitable foundation, according to the release.

Fernandez’s support and enhancement of student scholarship programs and investment in community programs that support school-age children through the bank were highlighted as key accomplishments, helping to provide financial assistance to deserving individuals and opening doors to higher education for students who would have otherwise faced barriers, according to the release.

“Paola has been a tireless advocate for underserved communities and has made it her mission to create access and opportunities for those who need it most,” Rob Nichols, CEO and president of the American Bankers Association, said in a statement. “The impact of her work at Centerville Bank will be felt for many years to come, and we congratulate her for this well-deserved recognition.”

Fernandez has more than 20 years’ experience in community development, nonprofit management and government relations. Prior to joining Centreville Bank, she served as the director of public policy with United Way of Rhode Island Inc., where she was charged with development and coordination of public policy and government relations strategies with the local, state and federal governments, including the formation of a statewide after-school network and coordination of two successful ballot advocacy campaigns that secured $75 million in bonds to support the development of affordable housing.

“Paola’s vision and commitment have instilled a strong sense of purpose and social responsibility among employees,” Hal Horvat, chairman, CEO and president of Centreville Bank, said in a statement. “Staff now contribute to multiple initiatives and through these collective efforts, Centreville Bank has become a catalyst for positive change.”

In 2022, bank employees completed 3,100 volunteer hours and as of October, they have logged more than 2,500 additional hours with 350 nonprofit organizations, according to the release. In addition, the Centreville Bank Charitable Foundation has invested more than $8 million in the community, with a focus on education success, economic security and capacity building, since its inception in 2008.