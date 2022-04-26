Fidelity enters the metaverse

PROVIDENCE – Fidelity Investments Inc. has entered the metaverse.

The company recently announced the launch of The Fidelity Stack, an “immersive metaverse experience” that aims to teach users about exchange-traded fund investing through a series of gamified challenges, according to a news release.

The launch makes Fidelity the first leading brokerage firm to offer an educational metaverse experience, the release stated.

Fidelity has also launched a new, metaverse-themed ETF as a complement to its new metaverse presence. The Fidelity Metaverse ETF lets people invest in companies that develop, manufacture, distribute, or sell products or services related to the metaverse.

The new offerings aim to attract young investors and help them improve their financial education, building upon Fidelity’s platforms on Reddit and TikTok, the company stated.

“We’re part of a dynamic shift as young people take control of their finances in new ways,” David Dintenfass, chief marketing officer and head of emerging customers at Fidelity, said in a statement. “The next generation seeks out financial education in all the places they spend time, whether physical or virtual. We’re committed to serve customers in these decentralized communities as they transform and grow.”

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.