Fidelity steps up donations to R.I. partners during COVID-19

PROVIDENCE – Fidelity Investments Inc. continues to increase its donations and volunteer efforts, now directed at helping those hurt by the health and economic impacts of the new coronavirus.

The company recently began a monthlong partnership with the R.I. Office of Healthy Aging, committing to donating 500 meals daily for the month of May as part of national efforts to support Feeding America, according to a company statement.

Fidelity also recently donated 120 reclaimed iPads to Central Falls and Providence school districts to support distance learning and 300 surgical-grade disposal masks to first responders in Smithfield.

Other examples of the company’s continued commitment to corporate citizenship include a $2 million match for employee donations to COVID-19 relief organizations on #GivingTuesdayNow and a now-virtual version of its annual volunteer week.

Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for PBN. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.