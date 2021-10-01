First Circle’s Chewsi app helps patients access dentists affordably

PBN 2021 Innovative Companies Awards

Health/Wellness: First Circle Inc.

Once the need for dental work arises, the issue rarely resolves on its own, but for the uninsured or underinsured, a trip to the dentist usually means facing a sizable bill.

Recognizing the fact that patients without dental coverage, or whose insurance is limited, tend to let dental needs slide until expensive procedures are unavoidable, First Circle Inc. created an option that benefits both patients and dentists.

Launched in 2017 by First Circle, a wholly owned subsidiary of Delta Dental of Rhode Island, Chewsi is a mobile app that offers users savings by connecting them with participating dentists in their area.

“We develop reimbursements for the dentist that target an average of 24% savings,” said Blaine Carroll, president of First Circle, headquartered in Providence.

Those savings mean that Chewsi members can afford major procedures such as crowns, implants, bridges or dentures.

On average, Carroll said, Chewsi members pay about $500 for visits because they are undergoing big procedures, while insured patients who generally visit for preventive services pay about $200.

That means dentists registered with Chewsi can afford to pass along discounts because they are doing more work.

Patients pay dental bills through the free platform, which charges a transaction fee only if dental services are rendered.

The app has expanded dramatically within the past five years, growing from about 100 Rhode Island dentists to more than 5,000 dentists in 10 states. To date, users have saved nearly $2 million on dental care, and the app has paid dentists more than $5.5 million.

Chewsi expects to launch in two more states by the end of the year, said Carroll, who, citing negotiations, declined to name the states.

Although the COVID-19 pandemic nearly stopped activity on the app, there’s been a rebound, with revenue reaching record levels this summer.

“Our business really collapsed in April of last year, but once the dentists started opening up, there was pent-up demand,” Carroll said.