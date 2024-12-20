Fitness studio offers exercise, education, endurance

After earning her master’s degree in kinesiology, North Kingstown native Erynn Field joined forces with Carina Labonte and launched Tidal Wave Training LLC in downtown Newport in October, offering personal training, boot camp workouts, yoga and indoor cycling classes. The aim was to create a positive and motivating space for people of all fitness levels “to push themselves and continue to grow,” said Field, a strength and conditioning specialist certified by the National Strength and Conditioning Association, specializing in sports performance and injury rehabilitation. Field says Tidal Wave’s services – which also include hosting private events – are not just for athletes on the mend. “If you are an athlete or parent of an athlete, strength training is vital to your success, as well as injury prevention,” she said. “It is a critical component of your training ... and can help you reach the next level.” Labonte, a certified personal trainer through the National Academy of Sports Medicine, received her degree in psychology from Springfield College and uses her acumen to coach clients in endurance and strength training. She also specializes in high-intensity interval training, an exercise format fit for individuals seeking to increase their cardiovascular capabilities.