Five Questions With: Adam Osetek

Adam Osetek is co-founder of The Modern Collective Group, which is part of the national real estate firm Compass Inc. A native of Cranston, Osetek is a former account executive with Clear Channel/iHeartRadio, as well as Windstream Telecommunications, and he also opened a martial arts center for kids and families in his hometown in 2010. Osetek later became a real estate agent and joined Lila Delman Real Estate in 2020, before the company was acquired by Compass in January 2021. Osetek, now a resident of Johnston, also personally invests in real estate of his own, purchasing multifamily and vacation rental properties.That's a great question. Reaching out to a certified agent before starting the search is especially important for first-time homebuyers. Real estate agents can provide expert-level guidance and knowledge of the local real estate market. We can provide invaluable advice on home values, neighborhoods and market trends, which can help first-time buyers make informed decisions. The process of buying a home also involves a lot of paperwork, legal contracts and financial details. Certified agents are familiar with these processes and can help ensure that everything is in order, which can be particularly beneficial for those who are unfamiliar with the intricacies of buying a home. Agents also have a network of professionals, such as mortgage brokers, home inspectors and lawyers who can provide services and advice during the homebuying process. This can streamline the process and help avoid any frustration and delays. And, maybe most importantly, we provide emotional support. Buying a home for the first time can be an emotional rollercoaster. A certified agent can provide support and reassurance throughout the process, helping buyers stay focused on their goals and making the experience less stressful.In a market with low inventory, first-time homebuyers face significant challenges due to the high competition for available homes. Being pre-approved for a mortgage in advance is possibly the most important step, as it demonstrates to sellers that you are a serious and capable buyer. It also clarifies to the buyer how much you may be able to afford so that they can search within their budget effectively. Most buyers … must be prepared to act quickly when the right home is found. In a competitive market, homes sell rapidly. Being ready to make a quick decision and submit an offer shortly after a property is listed can give you an edge over other buyers. Of course, working with an experienced real estate agent can help you navigate the competitive market, offer advice on making your offer more attractive, and may have access to listings before they hit the market.My first thought would be to take a close look at multifamily properties – whether a client is a real estate investor or first-time homebuyer, we are finding tremendous value in multifamily homes, where a buyer can potentially live in one unit and rent out other units to offset their mortgage – or purchase a property with enough rental potential to cover all expenses and even produce a profit. Multifamily homes are trending to gain the most value as rental prices climb and populations grow, coupled with low inventory of homes available for purchase. Long term, homeowners can borrow from the property's equity to finance the next purchase, or because of potential stronger growth in equity, sell the property and use the equity for a down payment.We're not supposed to have favorites, but we can't help but have an affinity for certain people. My favorite transaction in this past year was working with a single woman who had been searching for a home of her own after relocating to the area and renting for a few years. She and I seemed to have a strong bond and similar love for midcentury design and a fondness for that "vintage inspired" feel. Although her budget was strong, she was nervous about purchasing at the high end of what she could afford. After making very competitive offers for about four to five properties without success, we took a look outside of her original desired location and found a gem of a house that also gave her plenty of room in her finances to renovate and make it her own. Rhode Island has seen tremendous growth in relocations over the last few years. Personally, I've worked with many families who have been relocated here for work or chosen to buy a home in Rhode Island instead of their previous state, as the purchase price can be less than other surrounding states. I've also seen an increase in buyers moving from metro areas into the suburbs. As their families grow, folks who were once young renters in Providence are choosing to settle into surrounding suburbs such as Cranston, Johnston, Warwick, Smithfield and Cumberland.