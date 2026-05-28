Five Questions With: Agueda Del Borgo

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AGUEDA DEL BORGO is a broker and principal behind Places & Spaces Realty, based in Providence. / COURTESY RHODE ISLAND REALTORS ASSOCIATION

Agueda Del Borgo is a broker and principal behind Places & Spaces Realty, based in Providence. Del Borgo is also the chair of the Rhode Island Realtors Global Council. In that role, she served as moderator for a Rhode Island Realtors Global Council webinar on Wednesday titled “A World of Opportunities Awaits.” The webinar featured

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