Five Questions With: Agueda Del Borgo

Agueda Del Borgo is a broker and principal behind Places & Spaces Realty, based in Providence. Del Borgo is also the chair of the Rhode Island Realtors Global Council. In that role, she served as moderator for a Rhode Island Realtors Global Council webinar on Wednesday titled “A World of Opportunities Awaits.” The webinar featured an expert panel that provided insights on how to conduct real estate in France, Spain, Italy and other locations across the globe.The real estate market is driven by economic fluctuations and is cyclical. The industry has vastly changed since the early 2000’s – it was a brick-and-mortar, face-to-face and hyper-local business in virtually every respect. MLS [Multiple Listing Service] data was only available to brokerages and their licensees. Consumers – sellers and buyers – had to meet agents in offices to review listings in massive MLS books or basic online postings with one exterior photo to learn market comps and view “for sale” listings. Technology, representation and compensation shifts, universal access to property information, inventory constraints and options, hybrid and remote work have contributed to bilateral global referrals and investment opportunities. Local and global real estate are interconnected.Low inventory negatively impacts buyers, sellers and renters. High sales prices (median price of a single-family home is $514,2500) coupled with interest rates hovering around 6% to 6.5% are major hurdles for buyers. Sellers with low-interest-rate mortgages have few incentives to move. Affordability and carrying costs impact owners, investors and tenants. Recent zoning and permitting reforms are facilitating new construction that will benefit every group.Many small businesses fared better than large corporations during the shift to [the] hybrid-remote work model. Entrepreneurs pivoted toward smaller, more efficient footprints, and negotiated better and shorter lease terms. Mixed-used properties and multifamily are in high demand. New zoning regulations promote fast-tracking mixed-use development and adaptive-reuse projects to create more housing stock with amenities.Most skills are transferable to other professions. My experience in management is especially useful because I learned to work with many personality types, problem-solving, manage timelines, sharpen listening and communication skills, collaborate and delegate effectively. Woodworking taught me to recognize and appreciate quality craftsmanship in all trades and materials. My exposure to art and photography honed my sense of design and space, improving staging and marketing skills, enabling me to better serve my clients.Preparation and setting realistic goals are crucial for a successful buyer experience. Shop for competitive rates and first-time buyer programs; select a reputable lender and get pre-approved; work with a trusted Realtor; don’t dismiss properties simply based on listing photos; visit as many properties in person as possible; expand your search to neighboring communities in addition to chasing new listings, which often result in competitive multiple-offer situations; revisit properties that have been on the market awhile and may result in a better value. Staying the course will pay off. Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.