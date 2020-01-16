Five Questions With: Amy Doorley-Lucas

Amy Doorley-Lucas is a sales associate at Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, who recently represented the sellers of a modern home in Warwick, which sold for the third-highest price in the city this year. She spoke to the Providence Business News about the property, at 255 Channel View, and about the profession.

PBN: Tell me how you got this listing. Did you know the owners or were you referred to them?

DOORLEY-LUCAS: I actually did know them. Our kids went to middle school together. I had done some different investment properties. She called me two years ago to do a smaller investment property. And we just stayed in touch. I had also rented this out for them previously. They’re down in Florida now.

PBN: Tell me about the house and some of its prominent features.

DOORLEY-LUCAS: One of the most prominent features was the skywalk that they had. It was attached to the room above the garage, and another room behind that. It was enclosed. It connected toward the back of the house, over to the garage and the media room from there. It also had a very modern, kind of a cool design, lots of built-ins. And the back of the house had a wall of sliders that opened up to the backyard, which was so beautiful and private. And a secret garden beyond that.

PBN: At this sale price, $1.1 million, was the house unusual for Warwick?

DOORLEY-LUCAS: Warwick Neck, because of the proximity to the water, you have Warwick Country Club in the neighborhood. You also have Harbor Lights. If you look at the sales over the past 12 months in the neighborhood … people are picking up that it’s a hidden gem over there.

PBN: Where is the house positioned?

DOORLEY-LUCAS: Warwick Neck is a peninsula. If you’re looking out your front door, this house is looking over Greenwich Bay. You would be looking right across to East Greenwich. Beautiful sunsets on this side.

PBN: When did you enter real estate as a profession?

DOORLEY-LUCAS: I’ve been involved in real estate for about 15 years. And prior to that I was in banking. I was heading retail operations. When I left, I was auditing for 13 of the bank branches in Rhode Island. Then I stayed home for five years, [with my] kids, but I just always knew I was going to be involved in real estate. I love the homes, I love the stories, I love the people. It’s never, ever boring.

