Five Questions With: Betty Brito

By
-
BETTY BRITO and her husband, Joe, will be honored by Blithewold Mansion, Gardens & Arboretum at its bi-annual gala on Aug. 10 for their ongoing philanthropy and financial support of the nonprofit. / COURTESY BLITHEWOLD MANSION, GARDENS & ARBORETUM

Betty Brito and her husband, Joe, are philanthropists and longtime residents of Bristol who have dedicated much of their time and treasure to supporting a wide range of community organizations whose missions improve quality of life for their fellow Rhode Islanders. On Aug. 10, the couple will be honored by Blithewold Mansion, Gardens & Arboretum

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Understanding Robotic-Assisted Surgery: Insights from the Experts

Advances in robotics are transforming our world, and healthcare is no exception. Robotic-assisted surgery is…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display