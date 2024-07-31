Five Questions With: Betty Brito

Betty Brito and her husband, Joe, are philanthropists and longtime residents of Bristol who have dedicated much of their time and treasure to supporting a wide range of community organizations whose missions improve quality of life for their fellow Rhode Islanders.
On Aug. 10, the couple will be honored by Blithewold Mansion, Gardens & Arboretum at its bi-annual gala for their financial support of the nonprofit.
Betty Brito spoke with Providence Business News about the couple’s efforts in supporting Blithewold and the importance of philanthropy in helping preserve the state’s history.
PBN: What does the recognition from Blithewold Mansion mean to both you and Joe?
BRITO:
In full disclosure, we were quite surprised – pleasantly so – by this honor. While Blithewold has always been a special place that we support, our philanthropy has been widespread throughout town and the state. Giving back to our community has always been important to us, but it is something we do without any desire for or expectation of recognition.
Receiving this honor, of course, is a wonderful compliment, and also an opportunity to elevate what a truly incredible and beautiful place Blithewold is. Joe and I both feel strongly that Blithewold is a local treasure that deserves support from our community, whether through philanthropy, volunteerism, or both.
PBN: What have you and Joe done recently to help preserve the mansion?
BRITO:
A major issue facing Blithewold is sea-level rise and its impact on the mansion’s vast coastline. The property already faces significant risk of damage to its waterfront and beach with each hurricane and major coastal storm.
We have been told that due to the rate of sea-level rise in the Northeast, Blithewold could lose up to 7 acres of its ground by the year 2100 if no action is taken to mitigate erosion. As a result, most recently, we’ve been involved with helping to preserve the waterfront. Joe has introduced Blithewold to marine engineers who specialize in addressing erosion, and I support these efforts through my involvement with Blithewold events such as their concert series, lectures and afternoon teas.
I like to consider myself an ambassador for Blithewold and I take a lot of pride introducing new people to the property and all it offers.
PBN: How much have you and Joe invested in preserving history both at the mansion and for other causes?
BRITO:
When I think about our philanthropy, I also consider the overall reach of our involvement and those we’ve introduced to the many causes we care deeply about. And this works both ways, as we’ve been exposed to new and different organizations through our relationships.
I think that’s one of the most beautiful things about philanthropy … how bringing people together creates impact. We have been financially supportive of Rogers Free Library, Mount Hope Farm, Linden Place, Bristol Art Museum and Coggeshall Farm. Joe led the major redevelopment and preservation of Unity Park, for which we were extremely honored to receive a Preserve Rhode Island award. We also supported the construction of the Bristol Animal Shelter and continue to sponsor scholarships at Roger Williams University.
PBN: How important is it for philanthropic efforts to be made to preserve history across the state?
BRITO:
We believe that the preservation of our historic community properties is critical to what Rhode Island is, and that is especially true about Bristol. I feel we’re all so very fortunate to live in a state with such a long and rich history and protecting that is important for our past and for our future. There always are lessons to be learned from the past. Bristol is a unique place, made so by the people who live here now and those who came before.
Just as everyone who has called Rhode Island home has contributed in some way to what our state is today, we all can do our part in shaping what Rhode Island will look like tomorrow. Our legacy is depicted through our many museums and the stories they tell, and philanthropy is a driving force behind preserving that.
PBN: What initiatives are you working on supporting going forward?
BRITO:
I know we will continue to support the organizations we’ve been involved with over the years and are always open to new initiatives as they come along. The projects at Blithewold to protect the property’s shoreline from sea-level rise, as well as plans to restore the historic, century-old Water and Rock Garden, are efforts we’re excited about and eager for shovels to get into the ground. In fact, the restoration of the Water and Rock Garden is the focus of the Blithewold Gala fund-a-need this year. And, of course, Unity Park will continue to be a major focus of our historic preservation.
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @James_Bessette.