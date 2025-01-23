Five Questions With: Bryan Quinlan

By
-
BRYAN QUINLAN is a real estate agent at Keller Williams Realty Leading Edge. / COURTESY KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY LEADING EDGE

Bryan Quinlan is a real estate agent at Keller Williams Realty Leading Edge. He joined the firm in 2024 after working with Redfin. A resident of Johnston, Quinlan earned a bachelor’s degree in business management from Johnson & Wales University and is licensed to practice real estate in Rhode Island and Massachusetts. He was also

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Rhode Island FC To Offer Local Businesses Top-Notch Networking Opportunities in 2025

The perfect atmosphere for entertaining clients or hosting employees, The Stadium at Tidewater Landing will…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR