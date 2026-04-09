Five Questions With: Carl Henschel

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CARL HENSCHEL is a sales associate with Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, representing buyers and sellers throughout Rhode Island. He brings over a decade of design and merchandising experience to real estate. / COURTESY MOTT & CHACE SOTHEBY'S INTERNATIONAL REALTY

Carl Henschel is a sales associate with Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, representing buyers and sellers throughout Rhode Island. A graduate of the Rhode Island School of Design with a degree in interior architecture, he brings over a decade of design and merchandising experience to real estate. Before returning to Rhode Island, he served

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