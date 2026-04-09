Five Questions With: Carl Henschel

Carl Henschel is a sales associate with Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, representing buyers and sellers throughout Rhode Island. A graduate of the Rhode Island School of Design with a degree in interior architecture, he brings over a decade of design and merchandising experience to real estate. Before returning to Rhode Island, he served as director of merchandising at Kravet in New York, collaborating with leading designers and overseeing luxury showrooms across the U.S. and internationally. Henschel said his design background informs his strategic approach to marketing homes and helps buyers envision a property’s full potential. He lives on Providence’s East Side and chairs the RISD Alumni Club of Rhode Island.From my personal experience, 2025 was a very strong year on the East Side, particularly in neighborhoods like College Hill, Fox Point and Wayland. Demand remained consistently high, with limited inventory continuing to drive competitive conditions and steady price growth. I worked with several out-of-state buyers who were drawn to the East Side’s walkability, historic housing stock and proximity to universities and downtown. The East Side remains desirable, but I have noticed a more thoughtful and informed approach from buyers and sellers compared to prior years.Looking ahead to the rest of 2026, I expect the East Side and Greater Rhode Island market to remain resilient, even if conditions normalize slightly from the intense pace of recent years. Buyers are more educated and strategic, while sellers are increasingly focused on pricing accurately and presenting their homes well to stand out. I anticipate continued interest from out-of-state and relocating buyers, particularly those seeking character-rich homes and a strong sense of community. For my career, this means continuing to focus on advisory-level service, deep local knowledge, and guiding clients through complex decisions with clarity and confidence. Professionally, this environment reinforces the importance of local expertise, clear communication and serving as a trusted adviser for clients navigating a complex market.I encourage buyers to stay flexible, prepared and patient, while also being realistic about pricing and competition. That often means understanding true market value, being open to homes that may need updates, and having financing fully in place. For sellers, I emphasize strategic pricing and thoughtful presentation to attract serious buyers without overreaching. At the same time, I believe Rhode Island’s long-term solutions will require increased housing options, thoughtful legislation and planning, and policies that support affordability.Real estate professionals need to responsibly use emerging AI tools while maintaining a personal, relationship-driven approach. Clients still value local knowledge, judgment and trust – especially in nuanced markets like the East Side. Staying competitive in 2026 means using technology as a support system for efficiencies, but not as a substitute for human connection.What keeps me optimistic is Rhode Island’s enduring appeal – its historic architecture, vibrant neighborhoods and strong sense of place. Living on the East Side, I’m reminded daily of how invested people are in their homes and communities. I’m also hopeful about continued conversations around affordability and sustainable growth that allow more people to put down roots here. Helping clients navigate meaningful life transitions through real estate remains deeply rewarding and continues to inspire optimism for the profession. Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.